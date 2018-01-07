Two charged over Christmas Eve Oxford burglary
- 7 January 2018
Two men have been charged with burglary after presents were stolen from a house on Christmas Eve.
Toys, games and clothes were taken from an unoccupied bedroom in Walton Street, Oxford, in the early hours, police said.
Daniel Webb, 34, and 36-year-old Matthew Webb - both of no fixed abode - have been charged with burglary and remanded in custody.
They will appear at Oxford Crown Court on 2 February.