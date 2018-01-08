Image copyright TTNG Image caption TTNG said they were "delighted and relieved" to announce no further action would be taken

A British band arrested in Hong Kong over alleged visa offences have had the charges against them dropped.

Oxford's TTNG were held after a raid in May by police and immigration officers at a warehouse venue in the Kwun Tong area.

Since returning home, a crowdfunding campaign raised £7,800 to pay for further plane fares to and from China.

Now the band have said on their their Facebook page that no further action will be taken.

'Incredible support'

In a statement TTNG said they were "delighted and relieved" that charges made by the Hong Kong authorities had been dropped.

The band added that they wanted to say "an enormous and sincere thank you" to their fans for their "incredible support both moral and financial over this difficult period".

US musician Mylets, who was touring Asia with TTNG, has also had the charges against him dropped and said on Twitter: "Thank you everyone."

Under Hong Kong immigration law, the two acts could have been charged with working without the required permit, a crime punishable with a prison sentence or a hefty fine.

TTNG, formerly known as This Town Needs Guns, were part of the UK's noughties math rock scene which also included fellow Oxford band Foals.