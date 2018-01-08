Image copyright PA Image caption Charles Bronson is a former bare-knuckle boxer who was first jailed for armed robbery in 1974

Artwork by famous prisoner Charles Bronson is being auctioned to raise money to help Oxford's homeless.

The notorious inmate has been in prison for 44 years, is currently serving a life sentence for kidnapping, and had a biopic made about his life.

The 63-year-old, now called Charles Salvador, has donated five signed drawings to Oxford group Homes4All.

Team member Tami Warriner said the group were "super excited" to have his support.

Bronson, a former bare-knuckle boxer who was first jailed for armed robbery in 1974, is serving time in HMP Wakefield and was refused parole in November.

Image copyright Charles Salvador Image caption Five pieces of Bronson's artwork, drawn on A3 and A4 paper, are being auctioned

Ms Warriner said she has corresponded with the prisoner for about 10 years and asked if he would submit artwork for their auction.

"I asked if he would be willing, and we were super excited to receive not one piece but five," she said.

"Charlie donates thousands of pounds every year to his chosen charities, we are so lucky to now have his support."

In November a parole board ruled that Bronson should not be released or moved to an open prison. He must now wait another two years for a review of his case.

Image copyright BBC, Paula Williamson Image caption Bronson married actress Paula Williamson earlier this year

The 63-year-old is serving a life sentence for robbery and kidnap and has gained notoriety for a history of violence inside and outside jail.

Luton-born Bronson recently got married to former Emmerdale and Coronation Street actress Paula Williamson inside the West Yorkshire prison.

Ms Warriner said Bronson has been in prison for "too long" and added: "All he wants is to be able to progress through the prison system like anyone else."