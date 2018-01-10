Image copyright Bicester Fire Station Image caption Four people involved in the crash were taken to hospital

Police have appealed for anyone with footage taken near the scene of a five-vehicle crash that killed two men on the M40 to come forward.

It happened between junctions 10 and 11 on 23 December, killing a 60-year-old man from Oxfordshire and a 29-year-old man from Warwickshire.

The M40 was shut in both directions overnight for about three hours.

Thames Valley Police said it needed footage from anyone travelling northbound between Bicester to Banbury.

The crash happened at 23:40 GMT, with police, the ambulance service, fire service and Highways England all attending the scene.

PC Linzi Turner, from the joint operations unit for roads policing, said: "Anyone who was travelling northbound on the M40 that evening may have footage which could aid our investigation.

"We continue to appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken to officers to please contact us."

Image copyright University of Oxford Image caption Mark Whittow was described as an "enormous influence" at Oxford University

The man from Oxfordshire has been named as Oxford University professor Mark Whittow, a Medieval historian and archaeologist.

Prof Martin Conway, chairman of Oxford University's History Faculty, said: "The entire Oxford community has been left deeply saddened by Mark's tragic death.

"Mark was an enormous influence on history in Oxford, where his energy and commitment to teaching, research and to the sense of an intellectual community was irrepressible."