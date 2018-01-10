Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Matthew Jones said "Tell my friends and family it's OK, I'm sorry" in a Snapchat message

A teenager who died after tying a plastic bag over his head at Reading Festival may have been hallucinating, a coroner has said.

Matthew Jones, 17, from Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire, was found in a tent by his friends and pronounced dead in the early hours of 28 August.

Coroner Darren Salter said the teenager had taken ketamine and it was not clear he intended to take his own life.

He recorded an open verdict at at Oxford Coroner's Court.

The inquest heard Matthew had also drunk alcohol during the evening before returning early to his tent alone.

He then sent a Snapchat message to friends that said: "Tell my friends and family it's OK, I'm sorry."

'Cry for help'

In the week before the festival he had been prescribed antidepressants that were later found unopened in his bedroom, the court was told.

The inquest also heard he started drinking heavily after a school friend died from an accidental drug overdose earlier in the year.

Mr Salter said despite evidence that he was depressed, Matthew's intention in putting the plastic bag over his head was "not clear".

He said: "He was intoxicated to some extent with alcohol and the drug ketamine.

"He may have suffered hallucinations. He may not have been in a position to form the intention to take his own life.

"And I can't rule out some form of attention seeking or a cry for help."