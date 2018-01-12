Oxfordshire's Big Picture

Each week we feature pictures shared with us from across Oxfordshire.

Image copyright Jamie Smith Image caption Jamie Smith sent us this picture and said: "A precious pocket of the Cotswolds that hasn't turned into a mud bath."

Image copyright Anthony Morris Image caption This blue tit was snapped in Farmoor by Anthony Morris

Image copyright Esther Johnson Image caption The South Hinksey footbridge, taken by Esther Johnson

Image copyright Becca Collacott Image caption A misty night in Oxford captured by Becca Collacot

Image copyright Graham Ranson Image caption Graham Ranson spotted this frozen gate in Ascott-Under-Wychwood

Image copyright Cliff Kinch Image caption Cliff Kinch captured barges on the Oxford Canal at Banbury on a still morning

Image copyright Anthony Morris Image caption Busy traffic at Carfax in central Oxford, taken by Anthony Morris

