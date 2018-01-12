Oxford

Oxfordshire's Big Picture

  • 12 January 2018

Each week we feature pictures shared with us from across Oxfordshire.

Find out how you can join in and submit your images and videos below.

The Cotswolds Image copyright Jamie Smith
Image caption Jamie Smith sent us this picture and said: "A precious pocket of the Cotswolds that hasn't turned into a mud bath."
RSPB "Big Garden Bird Watch" Image copyright Anthony Morris
Image caption This blue tit was snapped in Farmoor by Anthony Morris
The South Hinksey footbridge, taken by Esther Johnson Image copyright Esther Johnson
Image caption The South Hinksey footbridge, taken by Esther Johnson
A misty night in Oxford captured by Becca Collacot Image copyright Becca Collacott
Image caption A misty night in Oxford captured by Becca Collacot
Graham Ranson spotted this frozen gate in Ascott-Under-Wychwood Image copyright Graham Ranson
Image caption Graham Ranson spotted this frozen gate in Ascott-Under-Wychwood
Cliff Kinch captured barges on the Oxford Canal at Banbury on a still morning Image copyright Cliff Kinch
Image caption Cliff Kinch captured barges on the Oxford Canal at Banbury on a still morning
Busy traffic captured at Carfax in central Oxford Image copyright Anthony Morris
Image caption Busy traffic at Carfax in central Oxford, taken by Anthony Morris

If you have a great image of the county send it to us by email to oxfordshire@bbc.co.uk

More on this story