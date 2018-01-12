Here are five stories from Oxfordshire which people have been clicking on this week.

1) Churchill Hospital chemotherapy treatment 'unsustainable'

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Theresa May was challenged over the leaked Oxford hospital memo at Prime Minister's Questions

National attention was focused on the Churchill Hospital in Oxford this week when a senior doctor said cancer care at the centre was becoming "unsustainable".

The memo to staff, which was leaked to The Times, suggested chemotherapy cycles could be cut.

In it the head of chemotherapy, Dr Andrew Weaver, says patients face delays as nurse numbers were about 40% down.

The matter was raised in Prime Minister's Questions, but a hospital trust spokesman stressed no decisions had been made.

2) Train carriage-sized home valued at £300,000

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Home the size of a train carriage valued at £300,000

A home that was built on a parking space has been valued by estate agents at £300,000.

The "micro-house" in Wheatley, Oxfordshire, is 36 square metres in size, offering about the same amount of space as a London Underground carriage.

It was built by Mark Keely, who felt it could appeal to people who were looking to move on from living with parents.

3) Radiohead deny suing Lana Del Rey

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Compare Lana Del Rey's Get Free and Radiohead's Creep

Lana Del Rey made headlines when she said Radiohead were suing her for copyright infringement - but the story has got a bit complicated this week.

The band's publishers have disputed her claims, saying no legal action has been filed against the star.

However, they are seeking credit on Del Rey's song Get Free, which they say copies elements of Radiohead's Creep.

4) Fans fight to protect Lawrence of Arabia's Oxford home

Image caption TE Lawrence's family moved to 2 Polstead Road when he was eight years old

Fans of TE Lawrence are pushing to have his childhood home protected before it is sold to new owners.

The scholar and soldier - better known as Lawrence of Arabia - lived at 2 Polstead Road when he was at schoolboy and student in Oxford.

It has been put up for sale for £2.9m prompting fears its heritage could be destroyed by a new owner.

5) Oxford United sign Premier League youngsters

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Cameron Brannagan in action while on loan at Fleetwood last season

The past seven days have seen Oxford United announce two new signings from Premier League clubs.

Forward Isaac Buckley-Ricketts, 19, joined on loan from Manchester City until the end of the season on Friday.

That move followed the arrival of midfielder Cameron Brannagan, who signed on a three-and-a-half-year contract from Liverpool.

On social media Brannagan, 21, said he was looking forward to a new chapter at Oxford United.