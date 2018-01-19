Oxford

Oxfordshire's Big Picture

  • 19 January 2018

Godstow Nunnery Image copyright Jakub Stawarz
Image caption A window through to a pink sky at the ruins of Godstow Nunnery near Wolvercote.
Bridge of Sighs Image copyright Bryan Robertson
Image caption The Bridge of Sighs in Oxford is always a popular target for photos, but this is a cracker!
Rollwrights Image copyright Rosalyn Green
Image caption The sun shines through trees near the Rollwrights.
Clouds over Sandford-on-Thames Image copyright Tim Turan
Image caption Tim Turan took this shot while walking the dog near Sandford-on-Thames.
Mallards at Otmoor Image copyright Anthony P Morris
Image caption A pair of mallards adjust for landing at RSPB Otmoor.
University Church of St Mary the Virgin in Oxford Image copyright Lesley Murray
Image caption Thanks to Lesley Murray for this great shot of the University Church of St Mary the Virgin in Oxford.
Oxford from South Park Image copyright Anthony P Morris
Image caption You can't beat the view of Oxford city centre from South Park.
Yellowhammer at Otmoor Image copyright Anthony P Morris
Image caption A yellowhammer enjoys a rest on a branch at RSPB Otmoor
Oxford High Street Image copyright Cliff Kinch
Image caption High Street in Oxford as seen from the top of the University Church of St Mary the Virgin.

