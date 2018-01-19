Oxfordshire's Big Picture

Each week we feature pictures shared with us from across Oxfordshire.

Find out how you can join in and submit your images and videos below.

Image copyright Jakub Stawarz Image caption A window through to a pink sky at the ruins of Godstow Nunnery near Wolvercote.

Image copyright Bryan Robertson Image caption The Bridge of Sighs in Oxford is always a popular target for photos, but this is a cracker!

Image copyright Rosalyn Green Image caption The sun shines through trees near the Rollwrights.

Image copyright Tim Turan Image caption Tim Turan took this shot while walking the dog near Sandford-on-Thames.

Image copyright Anthony P Morris Image caption A pair of mallards adjust for landing at RSPB Otmoor.

Image copyright Lesley Murray Image caption Thanks to Lesley Murray for this great shot of the University Church of St Mary the Virgin in Oxford.

Image copyright Anthony P Morris Image caption You can't beat the view of Oxford city centre from South Park.

Image copyright Anthony P Morris Image caption A yellowhammer enjoys a rest on a branch at RSPB Otmoor

Image copyright Cliff Kinch Image caption High Street in Oxford as seen from the top of the University Church of St Mary the Virgin.

If you have a great image of the county send it to us by email to oxfordshire@bbc.co.uk