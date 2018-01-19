Here are five stories from Oxfordshire which people have been clicking on this week.

1. Emily Maitlis fears stalker will never stop

Emily Maitlis tells Emma Barnett about the impact her stalker has had on her life

TV presenter Emily Maitlis says she fears her stalker will never stop harassing her.

Two days after a former friend was jailed for breaching a restraining order, the Newsnight presenter compared living with two decades of harassment to having a chronic illness.

Edward Vines was jailed for 45 months at Oxford Crown Court for breaching a restraining order, having first been convicted of harassing Maitlis in 2002.

The presenter first met Vines, of Clarkes Row, Oxford, when they were students at Cambridge University.

2. 'The infection which took my nose and legs'

'An infection took my legs, hands and nose'

Oxford professor Liz Frood was fit and healthy until she was struck by what she thought was a stomach bug.

It turned out to be sepsis and it has had a lasting effect on her life, taking her legs, hands and nose.

3. 'Rude' Oxford hospitals parking staff to undergo training

Image copyright PA Image caption Parking at the John Radcliffe takes up to an hour and has been widely criticised

Car park staff at a hospital trust will go on training courses after patients complained about their rudeness.

Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said the "conflict resolution training" would help staff "deal with vulnerable people".

Trust non-executive director and vice-chairman Geoffrey Salt called the current situation "appalling".

4. The dad who gave son his kidney

The dad who gave son his kidney

Simon Pont flew to the UK from his home in Canada to give his son Robert one of his own healthy kidneys.

Robert's diagnosis of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) came out of the blue.

At the age of 27, living and working in Abingdon, and having felt reasonably healthy, he was diagnosed with Stage 3 CKD in 2012.

The transplant took place at the Churchill Hospital.

5. 'Extreme commuter' travels world by bus

Oxford Bus Company invited Adham Fisher to the city

Adham Fisher has been "extreme commuting" all over the world since 2004 and has been invited to Oxford to try out its buses.

The Leicester man has a Guinness World Record for the fastest time to travel to all of the Berlin U-Bahn metro stations.