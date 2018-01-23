Image caption The sinkhole appeared outside the Sheldonian Theatre

A historic Oxford street will remain closed overnight after a sinkhole appeared in the middle of the road.

It was found on Broad Street outside the Sir Christopher Wren-designed Sheldonian Theatre early on Tuesday.

Oxford Fire and Rescue Service said the small hole concealed a much larger cavity underneath, and water had been found inside it.

Thames Water apologised for closing the road, but said it was essential so it could complete repair work safely.

The area, which is popular with tourists, has been cordoned off.

A Thames Valley spokesman said: "We will investigate if the burst pipe caused the ground to collapse or vice versa while we carry out the repair.

"We expect to be finished by tomorrow afternoon."

Image caption A larger sinkhole lies below the one visible on Broad Street

Will McPhail, station manager for the fire service, said: "On investigation we found that under the road is a larger sinkhole.

"It appears to stretch a metre or so in either direction.

"We are looking to have a multi-agency meeting with ourselves, the county council and Thames Water, to try and find out the approach so we can get this fixed as soon as possible."

The Sheldonian is a Grade-I listed building and serves as the official ceremonial hall of the University of Oxford, as well as a concert venue.

The nearby Weston Library has underground book storage in the area, and a tunnel which connects it to the Old Bodleian.