Image caption Rita Ora joins Grace Jones, Nile Rogers and Curtis Stigers in the 2018 line-up

Rita Ora and Grace Jones have been revealed as two of the 2018 headliners for the Henley Festival.

Also performing on the floating stage on the River Thames at the five-day festival will be Nile Rogers and Curtis Stigers.

Festival organiser Stewart Collins described the line-up as a "very, very good start for us".

Stigers will be joined by a "special guest" as he recreates an iconic Frank Sinatra album, Mr Collins told the BBC.

He added that he is thrilled that Slave to the Rhythm singer Jones has signed up to appear.

"Our audience is really mixed and to get someone of that history, that musical reputation is really strong," he said.

The Henley Festival will run between 11-15 July.