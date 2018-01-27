Oxford

Motorcyclist, 75, killed in Little Faringdon crash

  • 27 January 2018
Little Faringdon near Swindon Image copyright Google
Image caption The crash happened on Thursday at 11:35 GMT

A 75-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a car in Oxfordshire.

The collision on the A361 in Little Faringdon, near Swindon, happened on Thursday at 11:35 GMT.

The man, from Swindon, was riding a Triumph motorcycle which crashed with a blue Mercedes car.

Thames Valley Police has launched an investigation and appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to contact the force via 101.

