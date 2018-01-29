Image caption Labour councillor Susan Brown said housing was a priority

Oxford City Council has appointed its first new leader since 2008.

Labour councillor Susan Brown was formally elected at a meeting of the full council earlier.

She succeeds Bob Price, who stepped down because he plans to retire from the council in May having served as a councillor since 1983.

Ms Brown, who has represents Churchill ward, said delivering "good customer service" for council tax payers was her priority.

She also said she plans to focus on housing, which she described as a "huge issue" for Oxford.

The mother-of-two will balance her commitments as council leader with her job as a senior communications manager for Oxford University Hospitals NHS Trust.

She added that the previous two council leaders had also worked a second job and that "a foot in the workplace" would help her bring a different experience to the role.

Ms Brown added it was important the role of council leader did not just become a job for people who were retired or could afford to work for "very little money".