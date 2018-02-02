Here are five stories from Oxfordshire that people have been clicking on this week.

1) Wild boar reported in West Oxfordshire

Image copyright Press Association Image caption Wild boar were extinct in the UK until the 1980s, when some began to be farmed

Dog walkers have been warned to take precautions after two possible sighting wild boar sightings.

Both reports came from a wood near the village of Freeland and a sign has now gone up by one of its entrances.

Parish council clerk, Lisa Clark, said they were seen by "regular dog walkers" who were "adamant it was a wild boar".

2) Minister opens electric motor factory near Oxford

Image copyright Paul Clarke Photography Image caption Business secretary Greg Clark opened the new building

A new electric motor factory was officially opened in Oxfordshire this week

Motor manufacturer YASA said it would build up to 100,000 motors for hybrid and electric vehicles each year at the facility, creating 150 jobs.

The company, based at Oxford Industrial Park, Yarnton, aims to export 80% of the technology across the world, including China.

3) Hangry and Mansplaining enter dictionary

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption New OED addition hangry means bad-tempered or irritable as a result of hunger

Mansplaining and hangry were among more than 1,000 words added in the latest update to the Oxford English Dictionary (OED).

The new list also saw American rapper Jay-Z receive his sixth OED citation as the word swag was included.

Swag, derived from the word swagger, describes a bold, self-confident manner and appeared in Jay-Z's Black Album.

4) Tallulah's Great Escape

This week we turned the 350yd (322m) odyssey of escaped tortoise Tallulah into a video, complete with a map and a dramatic reconstruction.

The nine-year-old reptile went missing for six months, in which time she crossed a busy road and endured two falls of snow.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Finally found at the nearby Cheney School, Tallulah is now recovering at a local vet

5) U's sign Chelsea defender

Image copyright BBC Sport Image caption Todd Kane has had two loan spells in the Netherlands for FC Groningen and NEC Nijmegen

Oxford United may still be without a permanent manager but that did not prevent them from signing Todd Kane before the January transfer window closed.

The 24-year-old right back joined on a loan deal until the end of the season.

His arrival followed the departure of midfielder Xemi on Tuesday and Charlie Raglan's loan move to Port Vale.