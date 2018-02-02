Oxfordshire's Big Picture

Each week we feature pictures shared with us from across Oxfordshire.

Image copyright Anthony Morris Image caption The 'super blue blood Moon' rising over Farmoor

Image copyright Pauline Massey Image caption A window cleaner on the roof of the Westgate Shopping Centre

Image copyright Ella Johnson Image caption Ella Johnson, aged 13, took this picture on her walk home from school

Image copyright Michael Gomez Image caption The Thames Path between Goring and Henley-on-Thames

Image copyright Mike Nottage Image caption The Go Outdoors camp site in Oxford's Abingdon Road

Image copyright Esther Johnson Image caption Approaching Lye Valley at sunset

Image copyright Anthony Morris Image caption An overcast day at Waterperry Gardens

