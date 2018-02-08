Image copyright Annie Crossman Photography Image caption Police arrived as the couple were having photos taken in Hinksey Park

Two newlyweds had a surprise when their wedding pictures were interrupted by a police chase.

Toby and Becky Eyre were posing for photos in Oxford's Hinksey Park on Saturday 3 January when police arrived.

"At first we just saw a man running and heard police shouting 'stop'... We tried to get out of the way as much as possible," said Mr Eyre.

Officers made two arrests before returning for photos which were shared on Thames Valley Police's Twitter feed.

Image copyright Annie Crossman Photography Image caption Police posed with Toby and Becky Eyre after making two arrests

Mrs Eyre said they had chosen the park for photos as they wanted a quiet moment to celebrate their wedding away from the church and reception.

She described how they saw a man come running round the lake and right past them before jumping in the water.

They did not see the arrests but police later confirmed two men were held on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Image copyright Annie Crossman Photography Image caption Toby Eyre, 35, and Becky Eyre, 27, had chosen the park to spend a quiet moment celebrating their wedding together

The bride said the officers were "focused on the job in hand" but later saw "light of the situation" and drove past to apologise and joined them for a "free photo shoot".

The story later got "a few laughs" when they returned to the wedding reception, Mr Eyre added.

Thames Valley Police said the arrested men, aged 43 and 36 from the Oxford area, have been released under investigation.

Mr and Mrs Eyre are now overseas enjoying their honeymoon in Mauritius.