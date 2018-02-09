Five things in Oxfordshire
Here are five stories from Oxfordshire that people have been clicking on this week.
1) The woman who opposed the right to vote
The extension of the right to vote to some women in 1918 was a victory for female suffrage campaigners, but was not supported by every woman.
Mary Humphrey Ward, from Oxford, actively fought against moves to allow women to vote in the early 20th century.
But she was passionate about education for women and helped establish Somerville College at the University of Oxford.
2) Graduate loses bid to sue Oxford over 2:1 degree
A graduate who sued Oxford University over his failure to get a top degree has had his claim dismissed by the High Court.
Faiz Siddiqui claimed "inadequate teaching" contributed to his low mark in a final year history paper in 2000.
But in his ruling, Mr Justice Foskett said he was not convinced.
3) Trapped dog freed after three days in pipe
A dog has been freed after being trapped underground in a pipe for three days.
Black cocker spaniel Spencer entered a drain in Tilsley Park, Abingdon on Saturday before getting stuck about 110 yards (100m) into a pipe below an artificial pitch, which was blocked at one end.
Mother of the owner Sarah Wallis said they all "burst into tears" when he was finally rescued.
4) Homeless £2.5k fine threat 'within rules'
Council staff acted "appropriately" when notices threatening homeless people with fines of up to £2,500 were issued in Oxford, a review has found.
The city's council ordered the report after it was criticised for attaching them to bags belonging to rough sleepers in central Oxford.
But the Green Party said independent legal advice contradicted the finding.
5) Police chase interrupts wedding photos in Oxford
Newlyweds had a surprise when their wedding pictures were interrupted by a police chase.
Toby and Becky Eyre were posing for photos in Oxford's Hinksey Park on Saturday when police arrived.
"At first we just saw a man running and heard police shouting 'stop'... We tried to get out of the way as much as possible," said Mr Eyre.