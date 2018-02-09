Oxfordshire's Big Picture

Each week we feature pictures shared with us from across Oxfordshire.

Image copyright Michael Hooper Image caption We love how the reflection of the trees has been captured in this shot of Port Meadow

Image copyright Anthony P Morris Image caption The snowdrops are out at Waterperry Gardens

Image copyright Cliff Kinch Image caption A red kite in full flight in Banbury, thanks to Cliff Kinch for sending it in

Image copyright Mike Nottage Image caption South Oxford Health Centre stands out as dusk descends on Hinksey Lake

Image copyright Jess Fogden Image caption Thanks to Jess Fogden for sending in this lovely shot of trees silhouetted against the sky

Image copyright Anthony P Morris Image caption The Radcliffe Camera and The Tower of the Five Orders in Oxford as seen from the Sheldonian Theatre

Image copyright Anthony P Morris Image caption Always debatable if the Moon is a fair big picture subject (it is not in Oxfordshire!) but we will make an exception

Image copyright Becca Collacott Image caption A crocus carpet has sprung up in Headington, is it too early to hope spring is on the way?

