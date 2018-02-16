Man arrested after rape in alley near Banbury nightclub
- 16 February 2018
A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of raping a woman in a Banbury alleyway after she left a nightclub.
Police said she was attacked in a side street after leaving the Moo Moo Clubrooms in High Street at about 23:15 GMT on 9 February.
The 20-year-old gave a description of her attacker as a white man with a moustache.
The man arrested was from Banbury and was released under investigation.