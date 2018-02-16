Here are five stories from Oxfordshire that people have been clicking on this week.

1) Cornbury festival features female-centric line-up

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Alanis Morissette will headline at the event at Great Tew, Oxfordshire

A female-led line-up has been announced for the Cornbury Music Festival.

Alanis Morissette will headline the Saturday at the event that takes place from 13 to 15 July at Great Tew.

The day also features Mavis Staples, Amy Macdonald, Nina Nesbitt, Pixie Lott, and PP Arnold.

Organiser Hugh Phillimore said: "There's no excuse, none whatsoever, to not have line-ups like this across the board."

2) Taking a dip in 4C water

Meet Oxford's open water swimmers, who like to take a dip in freezing temperatures.

Oxford Open Water Club meets all year round, whatever the weather.

3) 'Risk-taker' student fell to his death at Oxford Westgate

Image copyright Brasenose College Image caption Max Mian was a second year classics student at Brasenose College, Oxford

A student with "a propensity for climbing buildings" fell to his death from a shopping centre roof after taking ketamine, an inquest found.

Oxford scholar Max Mian, 19, was found dead at the city's Westgate complex on 2 October last year.

He previously told a friend it would be "an adventure" to enter the site, the court was told.

4) Man jailed for £1m fake football memorabilia fraud

Image copyright FA Premier Signings / Facebook Image caption The website sold fake signed squad shirts for more than £700

A fraudster who funded his "lavish lifestyle" by selling fake football memorabilia bearing "signatures" of the game's biggest stars has been jailed.

David Rennie, 46, from Banbury, sold shirts, balls and boots to online customers around the world.

He was jailed for six years after being found guilty of fraud and money laundering.

5) JRR Tolkien Middle-earth lovers feature in new exhibition

Image copyright The Tolkien Estate Ltd 2018 Image caption The "sad and joyous" love story is introduced in the Quenta Silmarillion

And finally, on Valentine's Day we reported on the rare material relating to the story of a pair of star-crossed lovers that feature in the works of JRR Tolkien.

The Tolkien: Maker of Middle-earth exhibition will display manuscripts from the story of Beren and Lúthien.

The exhibition at the Bodleian Libraries' Weston Library will also include heraldry and maps illustrated by Tolkien.

The library described it as an "unprecedented selection of materials".