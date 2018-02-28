Image copyright Mullin Automotive Museum Image caption Peter Mullin set up the Mullin Automotive Museum in 2010

Plans for a multimillion-pound classic car museum in the Oxfordshire countryside have been submitted.

US businessmen and vintage car collector Peter Mullin is behind the proposal for a 63-hectare site next to Enstone Airfield, near Chipping Norton.

It would be over four floors and hold space for up to 175 classic cars.

The Campaign to Protect Rural England (CPRE), which objects to the proposal, said the museum would not meet the area's needs.

It is estimated the museum would cost about £24m to build and Mr Mullin is working with Nicholas Johnston, whose family owns the Great Tew Estate in west Oxfordshire, on the proposal.

It would include a demonstration track circling the main building but the application said it would not be used for racing.

Image copyright Portus+Whitton Image caption It is estimated the museum would cost about £24m to build

A pavilion to be used by Bentley is proposed as well, along with 28 holiday homes.

In a letter of objection, Justine Garbutt from West Oxfordshire CPRE, said building "luxury second homes in sprawling countryside" would not fulfil the area's housing need.

The application does include plans to plant up to 800 trees and create 50 acres of wild meadow but Ms Garbutt said "a large area of countryside" would be damaged by the construction work.

Oxfordshire County Council has objected, partly because it believes the site has archaeological potential, and local parish councils have also expressed concerns about the impact on traffic.

Image copyright Portus+Whitton Image caption A demonstration track would surround the museum on land near Enstone Airfield

Mr Mullin is chairman of Mullin Barens Sanford Financial - a financial and insurance services firm based in Los Angeles - and established the Mullin Automotive Museum in Oxnard, California, in 2010.

The submission to West Oxfordshire District Council said his family had travelled to Oxfordshire for several years and were taken by its beauty and history.