Oxford

Oxfordshire's Big Picture

  • 2 March 2018

Each week we feature pictures shared with us from across Oxfordshire.

Find out how you can join in and submit your images below.

Snow falling on St Giles in Oxford city centre Image copyright Eddie Golding
Image caption Snow falling on St Giles in Oxford city centre
Brasenose Woods in the sunshine just after a blast of snow Image copyright Tim Turran
Image caption Brasenose Woods in the sunshine just after a blast of snow
A fieldfare looking a bit grumpy in the snow Image copyright Cliff Kinch
Image caption A fieldfare looking a bit grumpy in the snow
Stand-up paddle boarding at sunrise near Northmoor Lock Image copyright Lucy Bickerton
Image caption Stand-up paddle boarding at sunrise near Northmoor Lock
Snow on a branch at Radley Lake Image copyright Becca Collacott
Image caption Snow on a branch at Radley Lake
A frozen garden water feature Image copyright Cliff Kinch
Image caption A frozen garden water feature
A fluffy kingfisher at Port Meadow Image copyright Anthony Morris
Image caption A fluffy kingfisher at Port Meadow
A snowy evening in Oxford city centre Image copyright Eddie Golding
Image caption A snowy evening in Oxford city centre

If you have a great image of the county send it to us by email to oxfordshire@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story