Image caption The men's bodies were found at a property in Newland Road

Two men found dead at a flat in Banbury were killed in a "sustained and savage attack", a court has heard

Mark Pawley, 25, suffered more than 20 stab wounds and Adrian Fannon, 39, received at least 10, jurors at Oxford Crown Court were told.

They were discovered when officers forced entry at the home in Newland Road about 06:45 BST on 1 October.

Raymond Morgan, 53, who the court heard lived in the flat and was a drug addict, denies two counts of murder.

Opening the case, prosecutor Mr Adrian Redgrave QC said Mr Fannon's body was propped up against a TV stand and "completely naked", whilst Mr Pawley's partially clothed body was in a different part of the living room.

Image caption Adrian Fannon was stabbed at a property in Banbury

The jury was told two knives and a broken chair were found in the flat and there was blood on the walls, sofa and TV.

All three men were addicted to heroin and cocaine and there was evidence of drug use on a table, the prosecution said.

"You will hear that the defendant had become so addicted to crack cocaine that his wife could no longer stand it, she had to leave," Mr Redgrave told the jury.

Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Mark Pawley was also killed in the double stabbing

He said Mr Morgan visited a police station on 1 October and provided three different accounts of what happened.

In one version he said he stabbed both men after an epileptic fit, in another he suggested two black men were responsible and a third story in which he said the victims attacked each other before attacking him.

The court heard the dead men's injuries suggested they had attempted to defend themselves.

The trial continues.