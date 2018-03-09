Oxfordshire's Big Picture

Oxford

A grey heron comes into land at RSPB Otmoor Image copyright Anthony P Morris
Image caption A grey heron comes into land at RSPB Otmoor in Oxfordshire
Icicles at Christ Church College Image copyright Gill Stansfield
Image caption Icicles on Christ Church College's quad fountain
Oxford Canal frozen Image copyright Pete Young
Image caption Parts of the Oxford Canal froze as well after last week's cold weather
Lichen Image copyright Esther Johnson
Image caption Who knew lichen could be so colourful
Blackbird eating fruit Image copyright Paul Mallarini
Image caption A blackbird enjoys a nice break from its usual diet in the snow
Oxford Image copyright Ben Kirton
Image caption Although in Oxford, it looked like people were enjoying the snow a little less
Fieldfare in Radley Image copyright Allan Gardner
Image caption No grapes for this Fieldfare in Radley, but he does have some nice berries to munch on
Light at end of the tunnel Image copyright Rebecca Collacott
Image caption There's light at the end of the tunnel in Abingdon
Matthews Flour Mill, Shipton-under-Wychwood Image copyright Gordon Craig
Image caption Matthews Flour Mill, Shipton-under-Wychwood

If you have a great image of the county send it to us by email to oxfordshire@bbc.co.uk

