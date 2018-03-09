Blackbird Leys fatal brawl: Police make new arrest
A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a fatal brawl in Oxford.
Christopher Lemonius, 27, was found injured at the scene of the fight in Jourdain Road, Blackbird Leys, on 1 June and died in hospital.
Ten people have been charged so far; six with with murder and four with perverting the course of justice.
Thames Valley Police said the most recently arrested man has been released under investigation.
At an inquest at Oxford Coroner's Court in June, coroner Darren Salter said Mr Lemonius, of Sherwood Place, Barton, had died from multiple injuries.
Those charged with murder, who are all from Oxford, are:
- Yousef Koudoua, 27, of Balfour Road
- Yasine Lamzini, 19, of Jourdain Road
- Rashaun Stoute, 23, of Church Cowley Road
- Connor Woodward, 24, of Haldene Road
- Otman Lamzini, 24, of Jourdain Road
- Carlos Spencer, 26, of Wynbush Road
A 17-year-old boy was initially charged with murder, but this has now changed to perverting the course of justice.
The accused are in custody and are next due to appear at Oxford Crown Court on 3 April.