Arrest over Oxford Waitrose supermarket cash point raid
- 13 March 2018
A man has been arrested after a cash point was stolen from a supermarket in Oxford.
The 37-year-old was held on suspicion of burglary over the raid at Waitrose in Botley Road at about 01:35 GMT on Sunday.
Thames Valley Police said it was not clear if it was a ram-raid or if the ATM was taken "by some other means".
The arrested man has been released under investigation while police continue inquiries.