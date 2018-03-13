Image copyright Shanta-Marie Image caption Police were called to Waitrose on Botley Road in the early hours of Sunday morning

A man has been arrested after a cash point was stolen from a supermarket in Oxford.

The 37-year-old was held on suspicion of burglary over the raid at Waitrose in Botley Road at about 01:35 GMT on Sunday.

Thames Valley Police said it was not clear if it was a ram-raid or if the ATM was taken "by some other means".

The arrested man has been released under investigation while police continue inquiries.