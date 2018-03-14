Image copyright St Hilda's College Image caption St Hilda's College said the new rooms would allow its students to have same benefits in other colleges

Plans to redevelop an Oxford University college have been approved despite another college criticising the "bulky" and "inelegant" design.

The building at St Hilda's College includes a tower, as well as 59 student rooms, a common room and offices.

Nearby Christ Church College formally objected to the project, which it said risked damaging views from Christ Church Meadow - a Grade I-listed park.

An Oxford City Council committee backed the plan at a meeting on Tuesday night.

St Hilda's is next to the River Cherwell and visible from the gardens of Christ Church and the Oxford Botanic Garden, to its north and west.

The Boundary Building plan includes a tower section on its eastern side which would stand about 63ft (19.3m) above street level.

Christ Church college said it exceeded high buildings guidance in Oxford, which states they should not exceed 59ft 7in (18.2m).

It also said it would cause light pollution and intrude on views from Christ Church Meadow.

Image copyright St Hilda's College Image caption The tower exceeds the policy for high buildings in central Oxford

Christ Church added it was "acutely aware" of the problems faced by colleges with small sites but "also aware" of its role as "custodians of a special landscape".

The Oxford Preservation Trust - which also objected - said it was "not opposed to the principle" of new spires or towers for Oxford's skyline but felt they had to be an "exceptional design".

But despite the concerns, an Oxford City Council report recommended councillors backed the plans.

It said the plans were "thoughtful" and "the tower would not an intrusive element within the skyline".

But councillor John Tanner said St Hilda's will have to come back to the committee to provide details of the tower and its lighting.

The new development will allow St Hilda's to offer on-site accommodation to a further 32 undergraduate students each year.

At the moment it only has enough rooms for 246 of its 393 undergraduate students.