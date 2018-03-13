Image copyright Google Image caption Thames Valley Police were called to Winterbrook Nursing Home in Wallingford in June 2017.

Three women have been charged with ill-treatment of residents at a care home.

Thames Valley Police was called to Winterbrook Nursing Home in Wallingford, Oxfordshire, last June.

Elizabeth Collins, 61, from Didcot, and Joan Lovell, 63, from Wallingford, are charged with three counts of ill treatment.

Mary Craddock, 59, from Wallingford, faces five counts of the same charge. They are due to appear at Oxford Magistrates' Court on 10 April.

The nursing home was placed in special measures by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in July 2017.

It has since been re-inspected and rated as requiring improvement.