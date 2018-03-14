Image copyright TVPSouth Oxon & VOWH Image caption The clean-up operation took place after the lorry shed its load on the A420 in Oxfordshire

A large clean-up operation has taken place after a truck overturned, spilling tonnes of scrap across a road.

It happened on the A420 in Oxfordshire between the Watchfield roundabout and Kings Lane, near Faringdon, shortly before 15:00 GMT.

Clearing the scene caused severe delays, with traffic being diverted through Longcot village.

The road was closed for more than three hours. Thames Valley Police advised drivers to avoid the area.