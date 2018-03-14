Image caption The men's bodies were found at a property in Newland Road

There is "no evidence" linking a man accused of two murders with knives used against two men found dead in a flat, a court has heard.

Mark Pawley, 25, and Adrian Fannon, 39, were found with stab wounds at the home in Newland Road at about 18:45 BST on 1 October.

Raymond Morgan, 53, lived in the flat and denies murdering both men.

Defence barrister Tracy Ayling QC told Oxford Crown Court there was no proof Mr Morgan had held the knives used.

She told the jury they "cannot rule out" that "Mr Fannon and Mr Pawley had a fight" either.

Image caption Adrian Fannon was stabbed at a property in Banbury

The prosecution claims the three men were dependent on drugs and Mr Morgan attacked the others over a deal before going to a police station.

It said Mr Morgan then provided three different accounts of what happened.

The trial continues.