Non-urgent operations at an Oxfordshire hospital have been cancelled until Tuesday because of a lack of beds.

Surgeries at Oxford's John Radcliffe Hospital were also postponed on Monday and Tuesday.

Oxford University Hospitals NHS trust apologised to patients and said everyone affected had been contacted.

Medical director Dr Tony Berendt said "every bed counts" and patients in "unstable conditions" had to be prioritised.

He added there were "system-wide" problems in the health and social care services that meant too many people were spending too long in hospital.

'Apologise to patients'

Paul Brennan, director of clinical services at the trust, said it would seek to rearrange operations as soon as possible.

"This is not a decision we take lightly and I would like to apologise to patients directly affected," he said.

Outpatient and diagnostic appointments, urgent and cancer surgery are unaffected.

The cancellations also do not apply to the Churchill Hospital, Nuffield Orthopaedic Centre or Horton General Hospital.

The John Radcliffe Hospital also cancelled non-urgent operations in January 2018, costing the health service at least £2.6m, as well as during January 2017.