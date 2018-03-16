Image caption The men's bodies were found at a property in Newland Road

A man who stabbed a man to death in a flat over a drug deal has been sentenced to life in jail for murder.

Raymond Morgan, 53, inflicted more than 20 stab wounds on Mark Pawley 25, in the attack on 1 October.

Judge Ian Pringle described the assault in Newland Road, Banbury, as "savage and prolonged", and said he should serve a minimum of 19 years.

Morgan was cleared of murdering Adrian Fannon, 39, who was also found stabbed to death in the flat.

Sentencing Morgan at Oxford Crown Court, the judge said: "Why you behaved like this, nobody will ever know."

All three men were heroin and cocaine addicts, the jury was told, and the drug deal was taking place in the flat where Morgan lived.

Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Mark Pawley was stabbed to death by Morgan

Tracy Ayling QC, defending, said it was possible that Mr Fannon and Mr Pawley had had a fight.

Two knives and a broken chair were found in the flat and there was blood on the walls, sofa and TV, the jury heard.

Adrian Redgrave QC, prosecuting, said Mr Fannon's body was propped up against a TV stand "completely naked", while Mr Pawley's partially-clothed body was in a different part of the living room.

He said Mr Morgan had provided three different accounts of what had happened.

In one version he said he stabbed both men after an epileptic fit; in another he suggested two other men were responsible; and in a third version he said the victims attacked each other before attacking him.

Mr Pawley's sister, Jade, told Morgan in an impact statement: "I find my heart full of hate for what you have done.

"It seems unfair to me that there will never be justice for what you have done".