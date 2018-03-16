Oxford

Oxfordshire's Big Picture

  • 16 March 2018

Christ Church by night Image copyright Daniela Borzatta
Image caption Christ Church in Oxford, photographed in the evening
Squirrel at Christ Church Image copyright Daniela Borzatta
Image caption The college houses hundreds of students - and this inquisitive squirrel
English Longhorn cows on Christ Church Meadow Image copyright Daniela Borzatta
Image caption These English Longhorn cows are much larger residents on Christ Church Meadow
Atlas C1 aircraft over Bloxham Image copyright Cliff Kinch
Image caption From RAF Brize Norton, an "Atlas C1 aircraft (ZM417) seen very low over Bloxham"
Metal detectorists in Shifford Image copyright Anthony Morris
Image caption These metal detectorists are busy in a ploughed field in Shifford
Devils Quoits, Dix Pit Image copyright Anthony Morris
Image caption Devils Quoits at Dix Pit, a recently restored stone circle
Gasworks Bridge, Oxford Image copyright Esther Johnson
Image caption The Gasworks Bridge, Oxford. "I love that this iron bridge is showing its age, but is still a thing of beauty."

