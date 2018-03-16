Oxfordshire's Big Picture

Each week we feature pictures shared with us from across Oxfordshire.

Image copyright Daniela Borzatta Image caption Christ Church in Oxford, photographed in the evening

Image copyright Daniela Borzatta Image caption The college houses hundreds of students - and this inquisitive squirrel

Image copyright Daniela Borzatta Image caption These English Longhorn cows are much larger residents on Christ Church Meadow

Image copyright Cliff Kinch Image caption From RAF Brize Norton, an "Atlas C1 aircraft (ZM417) seen very low over Bloxham"

Image copyright Anthony Morris Image caption These metal detectorists are busy in a ploughed field in Shifford

Image copyright Anthony Morris Image caption Devils Quoits at Dix Pit, a recently restored stone circle

Image copyright Esther Johnson Image caption The Gasworks Bridge, Oxford. "I love that this iron bridge is showing its age, but is still a thing of beauty."

