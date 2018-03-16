Here are five stories from Oxfordshire that people have been clicking on this week.

1) Oxford University in Women's Day cleaner gaffe

Image copyright N Chadwick Image caption The chalk message was removed from the university's 18th century Clarendon Building

Oxford University has apologised after a female cleaner was asked to remove graffiti saying "Happy International Women's Day" on International Women's Day.

Dr Sophie Smith shared a picture of the scene on Twitter, writing: "What an image for #IWD."

The university said: "We are deeply sorry for this and for offence caused."

2) George Harrison memorial garden planned

Image caption Harrison moved to the Grade II-listed Friar Park in Henley in the 1970s

Plans are under way to create a memorial garden for George Harrison in the town he made his home.

Kellie Hinton, mayor of Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, said talks had progressed with his widow Olivia and charity the Material World Foundation.

A previous campaign to erect a statue to the former Beatle was halted following a request from Mrs Harrison.

3) Oxford colleges clash over new building

Plans to redevelop an Oxford University college have been approved despite another college criticising the "bulky" and "inelegant" design.

The building at St Hilda's College includes a tower, as well as 59 student rooms, a common room and offices.

Nearby Christ Church college formally objected to the project, but Oxford City Council backed the plan at a meeting on Tuesday night.

Image copyright St Hilda's College Image caption Christ Church said the new building could damage views from Christ Church Meadow

4) Lorry sheds tonnes of scrap across road

Image copyright TVPSouth Oxon & VOWH Image caption The clean-up operation took place after the lorry shed its load on the A420 in Oxfordshire

A large clean-up operation has taken place after a truck overturned, spilling tonnes of scrap across a road.

It happened on the A420 in Oxfordshire between the Watchfield roundabout and Kings Lane, near Faringdon, shortly before 15:00 GMT.

Clearing the scene caused severe delays, with traffic being diverted through Longcot village.

5) 'Spiritual abuse' vicar banned by church

Image copyright Oxford Mail Image caption The Reverend Timothy Davis was suspended in 2016

A Church of England vicar who "spiritually abused" a boy has been banned from ministry for two years.

The Reverend Timothy Davis is understood to be the first priest to have been convicted of such abuse by the Bishop's Disciplinary Tribunal.

Mr Davis, of Christ Church, Abingdon, held two-hour private prayer sessions in the teenager's bedroom after moving in with his family in 2013.

He also told his victim his girlfriend was "evil" and a "bad seed".