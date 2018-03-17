A man has died after being hit by a "number of vehicles" on a country road, police said.

A section of the A4155 near Henley and Marlow is expected to be closed "for a number of hours".

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said officers were called at 05:29 GMT on Saturday after reports of a collision.

He added: "A number of vehicles had collided with a pedestrian - a man - who sadly was pronounced dead at the scene."

The man is yet to be identified and the road is currently closed between the A4130 and Fawley Court.

Insp Steve Wakeford appealed for witnesses and to anyone who "saw anything in the road or had to swerve to avoid anything in the road" to contact the police.