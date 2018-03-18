Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Daniel James "had many friends and touched the hearts of many more", his family said

The family of a man who died after being hit by a "number of vehicles" on a country road have said he led a "full and colourful life".

Daniel James, 30, from Bracknell, Berkshire, died on the A4155 between Henley, Oxfordshire and Marlow, Buckinghamshire, on Saturday.

His family said Mr James, who had autism spectrum disorder (ASD), was a "much-loved son and brother"

The road was closed for several hours after the incident at about 05:30 GMT.

In a statement, his family said: "Born and raised in Bracknell, he had many friends and touched the hearts of many more.

"Although Daniel faced many challenges due to his ASD, he led a full and colourful life, possessed many special qualities that made him unique, as well as having a loving family that supported him in everything he did."

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said "a number of vehicles had collided" with Mr James, "who sadly was pronounced dead at the scene"