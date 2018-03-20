Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The mysterious signs appeared on the A4130

Removing Narnia, Gotham, and Neverland from road signs in Oxfordshire will have to wait while potholes are filled in, a council has said.

The roundabout signs in Didcot - described as England's most normal town - also direct drivers to Middle Earth and Emerald City.

The fantasy locations were recently added to five signs along the A4130.

Oxfordshire County Council said: "Our operational priority is attending to potholes on our network."

It added: "While we will reinstate the signs at some point they are not our most pressing concern."

'Potholes more important'

Jackie Billington, the mayor of Didcot, said: "If you speak to the majority of people in Didcot they're of the same opinion, it's put Didcot on the map again.

"At the end of the day potholes are more important. I'm pleased to hear the council council say that. Hopefully they'll be up for a couple of weeks."

But in a sign of the times the authority said while the fantastical additions were "on the surface amusing", they were "vandalism" and could distract drivers.

Image caption The council said while the signage was amusing it could distract drivers

Image caption Didcot's mayor hopes the signs will remain as they are 'for a couple of weeks'

Local resident Charlotte Westgate said she saw a hooded man in his 20s adding "Gotham City" to a sign on Friday afternoon.

The quality of the mysterious japester's handiwork has subsequently impressed onlookers.

Skip Twitter post by @SignetSignsLtd Someone from the beautiful town of #Didcot updated their road #signage. I'm very impressed with how well finished it looks, aligned correctly, cap height and font are correct, using the right material or at least a VERY close match. You really have to search for the additions. pic.twitter.com/iq8C2dr0J2 — Signet Signs Limited (@SignetSignsLtd) March 20, 2018 Report

Mark Hunter said on the BBC Facebook page: "Give whoever did this work a Signwriting Art Grant & a medal for ingenuity... First class fun work & fine thinking."

Signet Sign Limited was "very impressed with how well finished it looks, aligned correctly... using the right material or at least a VERY close match".

"You really have to search for the additions," the signage company tweeted.

Ms Billington said: "The font, size, everything's perfect. They're just brilliant. They look better in real life."

She said she had "absolutely no idea" who was behind the prank.

"No one's owning up to it," the mayor added.