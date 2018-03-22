Image caption In total 21 new shops are planned to open at the centre

The first shops have opened in a £50m expansion of an Oxfordshire shopping centre.

The Orchard Centre in Didcot has doubled in size, adding an M&S Foodhall, TK Maxx, River Island, Boots and Starbucks.

Owner Hammerson has said the development will create more than 500 jobs.

In total 21 new shops are planned to open at the centre over the next few months.

Tony Harbour, cabinet member at South Oxfordshire District Council, said: "This exciting new development shows the confidence business has in Didcot and the continued growth of the garden town."

Image caption Shoppers who queued outside the new stores were given discounts