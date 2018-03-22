Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened at a junction on the A41 near Bicester

A 67-year-old man has died in a crash between a car and a lorry in Oxfordshire.

A green Skoda Superb and a red Scania P360 lorry collided at about 08:00 GMT on the A41 at its junction with Station Road in Blackthorn, near Bicester.

The driver of the Skoda was treated by paramedics but died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

Thames Valley Police has appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

The driver of the lorry was not injured, police added.