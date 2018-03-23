Image copyright EPA Image caption Police officers found Christopher Lemonius with serious injuries in Blackbird Leys on 1 June

A 25-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender in connection with a murder investigation in Oxford.

Christopher Lemonius, 27, was found injured in Jourdain Road, Blackbird Leys, on 1 June. He later died in hospital.

Ten people have already been charged - six with murder and four with perverting the course of justice.

Thames Valley Police said the arrested woman was released under investigation.

At an inquest at Oxford Coroner's Court in June, coroner Darren Salter said Mr Lemonius, of Sherwood Place, Barton, died from multiple injuries.

Image caption Christopher Lemonius died from multiple injuries

Those charged with murder, who are all from Oxford, are:

Yousef Koudoua, 27, of Balfour Road

Yasine Lamzini, 19, of Jourdain Road

Rashaun Stoute, 23, of Church Cowley Road

Connor Woodward, 24, of Haldene Road

Otman Lamzini, 24, of Jourdain Road

Carlos Spencer, 26, of Wynbush Road

A 17-year-old boy was initially charged with murder, but this has now changed to perverting the course of justice.

The accused are in custody and are next due to appear at Oxford Crown Court on 3 April.