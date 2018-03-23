Oxford

Oxfordshire's Big Picture

  • 23 March 2018

Each week we feature pictures shared with us from across Oxfordshire.

Snowy Sheep at Blenheim Palace Image copyright Pete Seaward
Image caption Snowy Sheep at Blenheim Palace
An inquisitive swan at Radley lakes Image copyright Jamie Smith
Image caption An inquisitive swan up at Radley lakes
A muddy walk to an inner-city school in Oxford Image copyright Esther Johnson
Image caption A muddy walk to an inner-city school in Oxford
Bikes in Oxford going nowhere in the snow Image copyright Steve Forse
Image caption Bikes in Oxford going nowhere in the snow
A sunny afternoon on the Thames Path Image copyright Pauline Massey
Image caption A sunny afternoon on the Thames Path
Sand and gravel being extracted at Rushy Common near Witney Image copyright Anthony Morris
Image caption Sand and gravel being extracted at Rushy Common near Witney
A light covering of snow at Blenheim Palace Image copyright Karen Buttery
Image caption A light covering of snow at Blenheim Palace
Taken on a cold and windy run through Brasenose Woods Image copyright Esther Johnson
Image caption Taken on a cold and windy run through Brasenose Woods

If you have a great image of the county send it to us by email to oxfordshire@bbc.co.uk

