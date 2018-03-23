Here are five stories from Oxfordshire that people have been clicking on this week.

1) Narnia and Middle Earth appear on signs

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The mysterious signs appeared on the A4130

Fictional worlds such as Narnia, Gotham City and Neverland mysteriously appeared on road signs in Didcot.

The roundabout signs in the town - described as England's most normal last year - also directed drivers to Middle Earth and Emerald City.

The fantasy locations were added to five signs along the A4130.

The county council said although the signage was amusing, it was "vandalism" and could distract drivers.

2) Oxford's John Radcliffe Hospital cancels more operations

Image copyright PA Image caption Surgeries were cancelled at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford

Non-urgent operations were postponed at the John Radcliffe Hospital for the eighth day this week.

Surgeries were postponed for four days last week, and while Oxford University Hospitals NHS Trust intended to return to normal on Tuesday, it said continued pressures meant this was not possible.

Paul Brennan, director of clinical services, admitted the news was "disappointing" for patients.

Non-urgent operations resumed on Wednesday.

3) 'Pole dancing helped my pain'

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Fibromyalgia: 'Pole dancing helped my pain'

Lucy Cropper has Fibromyalgia, a condition which causes pain all over her body.

At times it was so excruciating she could barely move - until she found pole dancing gave her much-needed relief.

She now teaches classes in Witney.

4) Thames Valley Police to cut dog unit

Image copyright Hants Police Dogs Image caption One of the newest recruits to the dog section, Duffy

A number of police dogs and officers in a joint unit between forces will be cut to make savings, the BBC has revealed.

Thames Valley Police confirmed its dog section with Hampshire Constabulary, made up of 60 officers who each have a minimum of one dog, would be reduced.

Chief Constable Francis Habgood said he had a "preference" the department would reduce numbers through retirements and resignations.

The unit cuts have been described as "devastating" by a force federation.

5) Man behind Middle Earth signs speaks out

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Oxfordshire County Council has now started to remove the signage

And finally, while Didcot was baffled over who could have added fantasy names to the town's road sings, the BBC managed to track down the prankster.

Speaking on condition of anonymity he said he was reacting to Didcot's "most normal town" label, and described himself as "an artist, not a vandal".

He said: "I never intended to create any form of vandalism, purely a spectacle for people to remember."

Oxfordshire County Council has now started to remove them to prevent drivers becoming distracted.

Not all are impressed.