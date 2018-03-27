Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption It can now be reported that Haji Khan was found guilty of conspiracy to rape

The eighth member of a "cynical and predatory" grooming gang that sexually exploited girls in Oxford can be named after a court order was lifted.

Haji Khan, 38, was among the group, which plied vulnerable teens with drugs and alcohol in order to abuse them.

Last week the group was convicted of more than 20 offences, including rape and indecent assault.

Judge Peter Ross lifted a reporting restriction banning Khan, of the Willows, Oxford, from being named.

It can be reported that was found guilty of conspiracy to rape.

Prosecutor Oliver Saxby QC told a jury at Oxford Crown Court the gang offered their victims "company, attention, acceptance into the group" as well as "food, parties, alcohol, and sometimes drugs".

He said the girls would be made to have sex at parties, in cars or parks, with other men around, and sometimes after being subjected to threats and violence.

The five victims were aged between 13 and 15 when the offences started.

Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption (Top L-R) Khalid Hussain, Alladitta Yousaf, Kameer Iqbal, Assad Hussain (Bottom L-R) Raheem Ahmed, Moinul Islam, Kamran Khan

Verdicts

Haji Khan, 38, of the Willows, Oxford, guilty of conspiracy to rape, not guilty of rape and indecent assault.

Assad Hussain, 37, of Iffley Road, Oxford, guilty of five counts of rape and two counts of indecent assault, not guilty of one count of indecent assault.

Kameer Iqbal, 39, of Dashwood Road, Oxford, guilty of three counts of rape.

Khalid Hussain, 38, of Ashhurst Way, Oxford, guilty of rape and indecent assault, not guilty of one count of rape.

Kamran Khan, 36, of Northfield Road, Bolton, guilty of indecent assault and false imprisonment, not guilty of rape.

Moinul Islam, 41, of Wykeham Crescent, Oxford, guilty of rape, two counts of indecent assault and supplying cannabis, not guilty of false imprisonment.

Raheem Ahmed, 40 of Starwort Path, Oxford, guilty of two counts of indecent assault and false imprisonment, not guilty of rape.

Alladitta Yousaf, 48, of Bodley Road, Oxford, guilty of indecent assault.

Adrian Foster, chief crown prosecutor for the Thames and Chiltern Crown Prosecution Service, said the men had "failed to accept any responsibility for their actions".

He added: "The emotional impact on the victims and their family of the abhorrent actions of these men is impossible to quantify.

"I urge any victims of sexual abuse to come forward and report it. We will support you in giving evidence so that your attackers can be brought to justice, and others like you can be saved from a similar horrific ordeal."

Reporting restrictions previously prevented the case being reported, and one other man involved in the trial cannot be named for legal reasons.

The men will be sentenced in June.