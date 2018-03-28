Image caption It was the second time a group had camped on a park and ride site in Oxford this year

Travellers have left a public car park where they have been camped for more than two weeks.

Their departure comes after Oxford City Council served a court order on Tuesday instructing them to leave.

The caravans arrived at Redbridge Park and Ride on 10 March and at one point about 36 were on the site.

Oxford City Council said rubbish left was being cleared and it expected the car park to be back to full use for the public soon.

It was the second traveller encampment at a park and ride site in Oxford this year - in February about 50 vehicles moved on to Peartree Park and Ride and disrupted some bus services.