The King's Speech producer speaks of Oscar "mad panic"

  • 28 March 2018
The Oscar Image copyright GWR
Image caption GWR staff photographed the Best Picture Academy Award in their office

A producer of hit film The King's Speech has thanked rail staff after they found his Oscar on a train.

Gareth Ellis-Unwin was in a "mad panic" after he got off at Didcot Parkway, Oxfordshire, without the briefcase containing his Best Picture award.

The Metro reported he phoned GWR who sent a team on to the train at Oxford to retrieve the statuette.

Mr Ellis-Unwin tweeted: "Got to say a massive thank you to all the staff @GWRHelp awesome customer service".

GWR call handler Glyn Davis, who dealt with the unusual inquiry, replied: "Thanks Gareth, we got there in the end #GreatOutcome."

A spokesman for GWR said it believed it was the first time an Oscar had been left on a train in the UK.

He added: "We're pleased our teams were able to deliver a show-stopping performance for Gareth and reunite him with his Oscar."

Mr Ellis-Unwin, who tweeted about losing his Oscar on 28 February, is co-founder of Bedlam Productions and head of film at Creative Skillset.

The King's Speech won four Academy Awards in 2011: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Original Screenplay.

