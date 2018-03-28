Image copyright GWR Image caption GWR staff photographed the Best Picture Academy Award in their office

A producer of hit film The King's Speech has thanked rail staff after they found his Oscar on a train.

Gareth Ellis-Unwin was in a "mad panic" after he got off at Didcot Parkway, Oxfordshire, without the briefcase containing his Best Picture award.

The Metro reported he phoned GWR who sent a team on to the train at Oxford to retrieve the statuette.

Mr Ellis-Unwin tweeted: "Got to say a massive thank you to all the staff @GWRHelp awesome customer service".

GWR call handler Glyn Davis, who dealt with the unusual inquiry, replied: "Thanks Gareth, we got there in the end #GreatOutcome."

A spokesman for GWR said it believed it was the first time an Oscar had been left on a train in the UK.

He added: "We're pleased our teams were able to deliver a show-stopping performance for Gareth and reunite him with his Oscar."

Bit of an evening. Got to say a massive thank you to all the staff @GWRHelp awesome customer service (props to my man @runnerglyn)...A certain producer got ON the 17:18 to Didcot with the Oscar but got OFF said train without... CUT TO : 3 hours mad panic, multiple phone calls... pic.twitter.com/K6fT6yYjdP — Gareth Ellis-Unwin (@Bedlam_Gareth) February 28, 2018

Mr Ellis-Unwin, who tweeted about losing his Oscar on 28 February, is co-founder of Bedlam Productions and head of film at Creative Skillset.

The King's Speech won four Academy Awards in 2011: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Original Screenplay.