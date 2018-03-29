Oxfordshire's Big Picture

Oxford

Each week we feature pictures shared with us from across Oxfordshire.

Find out how you can join in and submit your images below.

Oxford's High Street viewed from Carfax Tower Image copyright Anthony Morris
Image caption Oxford's High Street viewed from Carfax Tower
Police horses in the snow in George Street Image copyright Jeremy Bickerton
Image caption Police horses in the snow in George Street
Westgate Image copyright Tim Turran
Image caption The ceiling of the Westgate Centre
Swans Image copyright Anling Rao
Image caption Swans in Cutteslowe and Sunnymead Park
Becca Collacott Image copyright Becca Collacott
Image caption A canal boat on the River Thames in Abingdon
Flowers in bloom in Abingdon Image copyright Becca Collacott
Image caption Flowers in bloom in Abingdon
Headington Hill Hall Bridge Image copyright Esther Johnson
Image caption Headington Hill Hall Bridge

