A man thought to have been lying in a road has been run over and killed.

Police said he was hit by a white BMW on the A424 at Fifield, Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, at about 02:00 BST on Sunday.

The 42-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. Efforts are continuing to locate his next-of-kin, police said.

Anyone who travelled on the road between Stow and Burford between midnight and 02:00 is asked to contact police.

The driver of the BMW stopped at the scene. No arrests have been made.