Oxford

Shiplake River Thames search for missing man, aged 82

  • 5 April 2018
Search teams in Shiplake
Image caption Divers are at the scene with support from the fire and rescue service

Police divers are searching the River Thames for an elderly man who may have fallen in.

Frederick Lawson was reported missing from Shiplake, near Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, on Wednesday morning.

Police fear the 82-year-old may have fallen into the swollen river.

An underwater team used sonar until late on Wednesday. Divers are still at the scene with support from the fire and rescue service and Environment Agency.

Mr Lawson is described as about 5ft 10in tall, with blue eyes and grey hair.
Image caption Police fear Frederick Lawson may have fallen into the swollen River Thames
Image caption Searches are under way in Shiplake, near Henley-on-Thames

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites