Image caption The women worked at Winterbrook Nursing Home in Wallingford

Three women have pleaded not guilty to allegations they mistreated residents at a care home.

They were charged after police were called to Winterbrook Nursing Home in Wallingford, Oxfordshire, last June.

Mary Craddock, 59, from Wallingford, denied five counts of ill-treatment at Oxford Magistrates' Court earlier.

Joan Lovell, 63, from Wallingford, and Elizabeth Collins, 61, from Didcot, pleaded not guilty to three counts of the same charge.

Ms Collins also denies six counts of breaching a care provider's duty of care resulting in neglect.

The prosecution claimed "systematic abuse", including direct violence and spitting, took place between 13 April 2015 and 23 July 2017 and five victims had been identified.

The case will be heard at Oxford Crown Court on 11 May.