Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Robert John Dando was arrested after he was brought back to the UK from America

A former Baptist minister has been jailed for nine years and four months for sexually abusing boys.

Robert John Dando, 53, was arrested in August 2017 after he was escorted to the UK from the United States by American immigration officials.

He admitted 13 sexual offences which involved 10 victims and took place between 1985 and 2008 in Oxfordshire.

Dando, of no fixed address, was sentenced at Oxford Crown Court on Monday.

He was a senior minister at Worcester Park Baptist Church, Surrey, and Orchard Baptist Church in Bicester.

Thames Valley Police said one of Dando's 10 victims was aged 11.

Det Insp Larry Johnson called him a "prolific offender who "used his position of standing to abuse young boys".